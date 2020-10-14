TUPELO -- Shirley Bass Ellzey, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2PM at Pavilion #1, Howard Stafford Park, Pontotoc, MS for family and close family friends.

