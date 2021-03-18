Evangelist Philana Bass, 50, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday March 20, 2021 2pm at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be today from 5pm -7pm at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Tupelo. Arrangements are being handled by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.