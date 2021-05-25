Carollana Rose Bass, 13, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Monroe County. Lana was born in Tupelo on December 30, 2007 to Edward Joseph Bass and Chari Elaine Harrington. Presently, she was a 6th grader at Mantachie School where she was just chosen for the junior high basketball and volleyball teams. She also played travel basketball. All the teachers and staff at school loved her and her huge smile and contagious and infectious personality could light up any room and turn someone's bad day into a good one. And, oh, those dimples would just melt your heart. For the last few years, she absolutely loved living out on the club land where she could hunt with her family and ride the side by side; but more than anything, Lana loved her family and they, too, adored her. She looked forward to spending time with her cousins and had a special bond with her sister, Maddison who was her biggest cheerleader. Her grandfather and uncles doted on her, raising her as their own. Lana had a passion for animals. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Mantachie High School gymnasium with Bro. Matthew Pharr officiating. Private family burial will follow at Conwill Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is honored to assist Lana's family. She is survived by her mother, Chari Harrington of Nettleton; her father, Joseph Bass, Jr.; her sisters, Maddison Caldwell (Ethan) of Booneville and Tara Bass; her grandparents, William and Carol Harrington; great grandmother, Eva Vanlandingham; grandmother, Wanda Bass; uncles, Clint "Bull" Harrington (Whitney), and Tony Harrington (Kiristen); aunts, Allison Clay (Ryan) and Olivia Bass; cousins, Noah, Jacob, and Amery Haughton, Addison Clay, Morgan and Walker Mitchell, Mackinzie Frederick, and Jordan Harrington; and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Pauline and Charles Harrington; and grandfather, Dr. Edward J. Bass. Pallbearers will be Bull Harrington, Tony Harrington, Noah Harrington, Jacob Harrington, Walker Mitchell, Ethan Dobbs, and Ethan Caldwell. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and she will lie in state one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the gymnasium. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.