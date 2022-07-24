Lowery "Snooks" Bass, 87, of Carr Vista, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 11, 1935 to Philip Mount Bass and Olga Hussey Bass. He served his country in the United States Army for two years with 16th ordinance company in Korea. He was a Mason and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and past Vice President of the Lee County Shrine Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bluegrass music. He was a Christian in faith. He retired from Tupelo Police Department and worked at the Lee County Sheriff's Department as deputy sheriff for 15 years. Funeral services will be 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro Danny Horton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Doris M. Bass of Carr Vista; son, Larry Bass (Teresa) of Richmond Community; granddaughter, Jennifer Bass Bishop (Jerry) of Tupelo; and great granddaughters, Gemma and Eliza Bishop; special niece, Gayle Hillhouse; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Bass; parents; sisters, Winnie Estes and Thelma Young; brothers, Thomas M. Bass, Douglas M. Bass, Carl R. Bass, and Joe G. Bass; brothers-in-law, Morgan Estes and Stewart Young; sisters-in-law, Lucille Bass, Gussie Bass, and Wilma Bass.
