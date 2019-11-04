Michael Wayne Bass, 42, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on December 7, 1976, to Wayne and Sherry Clark Bass in Ripley, MS. He was a Bull-Dozier Operator for Profile, Inc . for two and half years, and a member of New Life Pentecostal Church in Ripley, MS. Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at New Life Pentecostal Church in Ripley with Bro. Timmy Bass, Bro. Bobby Goode and Bro. Herman Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 5:00 PM until service time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the church. Michael is survived by his wife: Michelle Hancock Bass of Ripley, MS; his parents: Wayne and Sherry Clark Bass of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Allie Bass, Emilie Bass both of Ripley, MS, and one son: Nathan Bass of Ripley, MS, one sister: Christi Vick (Keith) of Dumas, MS and one brother: David Bass of Ripley, MS. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Larry & Lavon Bass and Wayne Clark and Nell Quinn. Pallbearers will be Shane Hancock, Dewayne Hall, Stephen Vick, Kenny Mayo, Ray Bass, Ronnie Bass. Expressions of sympathy, for the Bass family, may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
