TIPPAH COUNTY -- Raymond Doyle Bass, 59, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, February 8 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery.

