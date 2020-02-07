On Wednesday morning February 5, 2020, Raymond Doyle Bass, 59, resident of Ripley and lifelong Tippah Countian, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ray will be at 2 PM Saturday, February 8 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with his brother, Tim Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. Ray was born September 23, 1960 in Ripley, the son of the late Larry Neil and Lavon Windham Bass. He received his education in the Ripley Public School System and was well known as a self employed long distance truck operator for 43 years. On March 13, 2002 he married his beloved wife, Betty Smith Bass who survives. A member of Community Baptist Church, Ray was blessed with a large family that is well known as area truckers, Ray enjoyed transporting cattle until his recent illness. He will be remembered for his love of family, watching Law & Order on television, drinking Diet Mountain Dew and in earlier years, participating in horse pullings Visitation will continue from 9 AM to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Summer Thompson of Ripley and Angela Bryant of Batesville, MS, one son, Daniel Smith of Blue Mountain, seven brothers, Wayne Bass (Sherry), Barry Bass (Nikki), Ronnie Bass (Lori), Steve Bass (Cheryl), all of Ripley, Rodney Bass (Jackie) of Chicago, IL, Tim Bass (Brandy) of Walnut and Wesley Bass (Raleigh) of Tupelo, six grandchildren, Donovan, Makayla, Lantana and Conner Thompson, Alexis and Lacy Bryant, two great grandchildren, Destiny and Noah Street and a host of nieces, nephews and family. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Montana Robertson and a nephew, Michael Bass. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bass family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
