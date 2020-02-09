RIPLEY, MS -- Vernon Eugene Bass, 74, passed away Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery.
