Wilma Dean Sheffield Bass, 85, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc after a short illness. A native and life-long resident of Itawamba County, she was born August 28, 1934 to Lexie and Marie Barrett Sheffield and attended Fulton High School. On March 20, 1954, she married Carl Richard Bass. For a number of years, Wilma worked as a seamstress at Reeds Manufacturing but spent most of her life as a homemaker, doting on her husband and son. She enjoyed quilting as a hobby. Survivors include her son, Terry Bass and his wife, Debbie of Parkville, Missouri; grandson, Brian Bass and his wife, Wendy of Cabot, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Abbott Bass; seven siblings, Billy Sheffield and his wife, Sally of Merritt Island, Florida, Bobby Sheffield and his wife, Gladys of Peppertown, Barbara Ann Cayson of Centerville, Johnnie Ruth and Leroy Davis of Saltillo, Lexie Sheffield, Jr. of Fulton, Sue Anthony of Tupelo and Frank Sheffield and his wife, Debbie of Mantachie; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Carl Richard Bass who died April 1, 2008; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Cayson and Harry Anthony. A graveside service honoring her life will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
