Clara Baswell, 77, passed away in Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home after an extended illness. She was born on January 29, 1944 to Willie and Lucille West Floyd. On August 10, 1962 she married the late Rev. Frank "Sonny" Baswell and was married for 44 years until his passing in 2006. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived a life of service to others, always supporting her family and friends with love and creating laughter everywhere she went. She loved fiercely, she worshiped with her entire spirit and remained faithful even in the storm and never took anything for granted. Her personality was huge and the lives she touched are countless. We are all blessed for having shared this life with Clara; this remarkable loving and strong woman. Clara was a lifelong resident of Lee. CO. and was an active member of Refuge Church of the Lord Jesus Christ Baldwyn, where she worshiped Jesus and made many friendships along the way. Due to covid private family services were held. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, Roy Lee (Jennifer) and Bobby Baswell both of Guntown; ten grandchildren, Allen Baswell (Leslie), Rebekah Curry (Mark), Jonathan Baswell (Lisa), Danielle Glisson, Samantha Baswell, Christy Pettigo (Stephen), David Baswell (Tia), Kaytlin Robertson, Abby Baswell and Bryson Baswell; step-grandson, Brent Martin; (12) great-grandchildren, Conner Baswell, Emily Baswell, Lee Campbell, Brackins Curry, Hunter Pettigo, Sophie Pettigo, Colby Baswell, AnnaBeth Baswell, Hazel Baswell, Easton Glisson, Jayden Stanford and Luke Floyd; three half-sisters, Dora Lee Thrasher, Ann Bonds and Susan Lewis; host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Baswell; her parents; her twin sister, Hat Thrasher; three brothers, Tommy, Junior, "Slick" Floyd; half-brother, Vert Pettigo; in-laws, Frank and Eviline Baswell; brother-in-law, Robert Baswell; three sister-in-laws, Dorothy Rowe, Helen Lambert and Shirley Henderson. Special thanks to Melissa Stanford for her care and compassion during Clara's sickness. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Refuge Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in c/o Roy and Bobby Baswell, 160 cr 951 Guntown, MS 38849. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
