Mary Janice Baswell, 61, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 18, 1958, to Wilburn Pete and Johnnie Mae Maxwell Baswell. She enjoyed suduko puzzles, playing bingo and computer games and watching Days of Our Lives. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Towery of Olive Branch; son, Shayne Baswell (Toni) of Plantersville; fiance, Billy Randolph of Shannon; step-daughter, Amber Dempster; seven grandchildren, John Michael Towery, Tommy Martin Towery, Amber Floyd, Amanda McCaine (Matt), Brandi Holland (Tony), Ashley Rawson (Scott) and Jonathan Skelton (Kayela); twelve great-grandchildren, Bentley Floyd, Brohdie Floyd, Briley Floyd, Bryson McCaine, Lexi McCaine, Caden Moore, McKinley Skelton, Blayke Skelton, Cayden Webb, Blaylen Jordan, Brayden Jordan and Kaylie Jordan; four sisters, Teresa Russell (James) of Alabama, Georgette Mabry (Anthony) of Tupelo, Brenda Smith (Howard) of Alabama and Susan Thomason (Robert) of Peppertown; and two brothers, Lewis Baswell (Ruthie) of Dorsey, Sammy Baswell of Peppertown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn (Pete) Baswell and Johnnie Mae Maxwell; daughter, Stephanie Michelle Garrison; sister, Becky Aviado; and John Paul Baswell and Elizabeth Jean Baswell. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating her life will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Matthew McCaine, Scott Rawson, Harry Dempster, John Michael Towery, Tommy Towery, James Russell, Christopher Jones and Tony Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Harris, Johnathan Baswell, Jonathan Skelton, Andy Jones, Shayne Baswell and Teresa Russell. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.