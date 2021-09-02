Roy Baswell, 57, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at NMMC after and extended battle with Covid. He was born September 05, 1963 to Rev. Frank "Sonny" Baswell and Clara Floyd. He was married to Jennifer Baswell for four years. He was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend. He was an honest man, making friends wherever he went, He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his family and friends and took extreme pride in his grandchildren. We were all extremely blessed to have known such a great man. Roy was a resident of Lee Co. and an active member of Greater Vision Ministries, Saltillo. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and making lots of special memories. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 03, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Walter Prather, JR. and Bro. David Baswell officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Baswell of Guntown; (8) children, Allen Baswell (Leslie), Rebekah Curry (Mark), Christy Pettigo (Stephen), David Baswell (Tia), Kaytlin Robertson, Abby Baswell and Bryson Baswell all of Baldwyn; step-son, Brent Martin (Faith) of Pontotoc; (8) grandchildren, Lee Campbell, Brackins Curry, Hunter Pettigo, Sophie Pettigo, Colt Pettigo, Colby Baswell, AnnaBeth Baswell and Hazel Baswell; one brother, Bobby Baswell of Guntown and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Frank and Eviline Baswell and Willie and Lucille Floyd other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Stephen Pettigo, Brent Martin, Jesse Rakestraw, Mark Curry, Chuck Presley and Butch Presley. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
