Ruth Baswell, 60, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed going to flea markets and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a property manager for Meadowview in Baldwyn and she was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Garden cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Lewis Baswell; children, Lorretta Peters (Tracy), Daphne Cox (Donald) and Lewis Baswell; step-children, Katlynn Suddieth (Dalton), Destiny Baswell (Jeryd) and Shawn Baswell;sister, Mickie Smith; (22) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews and other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elva Melahn Nielsen and her brother, Bill Neilsen. Pallbearers will Donald Cox, Kasey Baswell, Tracy Peters, Maverick Peters, Harley Peters and Jeryd Joseph. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Baswell, JR., Sammy Baswell and Robert Thomason. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family #www.watersfuneralservice.com
