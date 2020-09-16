Barbara Ann Gretter Bateman, 88, passed away at Cornerstone Village Nursing Home in Lafayette, LA on September 14, 2020. Born on July 17, 1932, in Wren, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Robert Humphries and Wilhemine Haney Gretter. Barbara grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Wren High School with the class of 1950. She furthered her education by attending some college courses at Draughon's Business College in Memphis, TN. She married the love of her life, Holder Smith Bateman, Jr., and together they were blessed with two daughters. In addition to being a great mother and wife, she worked for many years in Amory at Larson's Big Star Grocery. Her husband, Holder, passed away at an early age and Barbara was the steady strong figure in her family. She loved the Lord and was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was an active member. She sang in the church choir, was a volunteer with the UMYF program, and she always enjoyed fellowshipping with her church family. In her free time, she loved to work in her yard and be outside but most of all, she liked watching Mississippi State Bulldog Basketball. Her family and grandchildren always brought her great joy. She always loved spending time, sharing snacks, playing games, and entertaining Tucker her great grandchild. Barbara was a loving, kind, woman who never met a stranger. She was a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Barbara will be dearly missed by her family and friends and the memories made with her will be cherished forever. She is survived by her daughter, Janice B. Carriere (Johnny), Opelousas, LA; grandchildren, John Michael White, Gregory Bateman White (Laura); great grandson, Tucker Maxime White; brother, Michael Haney Gretter (DeAnne), Scottsdale, Az; and a sister, Louise Gretter Noe (Clinton "Jack"), Starkville, MS; nieces and nephews, Bonnie Noe Woodall, Jeff Noe, Mark Gretter, Robert Gretter, and Tresea Gretter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Holder Smith Bateman, Jr.; and daughter, Sharon Leigh Roberts. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at First United Methodist Church, Amory, with Bro. Don McCain officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John M. White, Gregory B. White, Johnny Carriere, Jack Noe, Bailey Haney, and Jeff Noe. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tucker M. White. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
72°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.