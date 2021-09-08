Fairy Nell Owens Bates, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 2, 1935, to Thomas Homer and Ollie Mae Green Owens. She was a member of the Beulah Primitive Baptist Church in Saltillo. She was a proud minister's wife for many years. She was a LPN at North Mississippi Medical Center and a private nurse at Dr. Tannehill's office for many years. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was a lifelong caregiver to her daughter, Julia. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Darren Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Saltillo. Survivors include one son, Roy Kevin Bates of Mantachie; one grandson, Jason Eric Bates of Boston, MA; one brother, Jack Owens (Lynn) of Olive Branch; a host of special nieces and nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Bates; one daughter, Julia Kay Bates; one brother, Eddie Owens (Harriott); several sisters; several special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from Thursday from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family wishes to thank the Charleston Place Assisted Living for their outstanding care. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
