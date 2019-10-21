Julia Kay Bates, 61, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Rosedale Assisted Living Home in Fulton. She was born May 20, 1958, in Tupelo, to Roy Lee and Fairy Nell Owens Bates. She was a Primitive Baptist in belief. She enjoyed watching television, singing, music, and especially enjoyed going to church. She made a lasting impression on everybody she met. She enjoyed it when her brother rode her on his motorcycle. Services will bet 10 a. m. Wednesday, October 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Darren Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Saltillo. Survivors include her mother, Fairy Nell Owens Bates of Fulton; one brother, Roy Kevin Bates of Mantachie; and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her Father, Bro. Roy Lee Bates; and one brother, Anthony Lee Bates. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Bates family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.