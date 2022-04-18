Thomas "Bo" Bates,67, lifelong resident of Walnut, departed this earth unexpectedly on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Services honoring the life of Mr. Bates will be at Mt. Pleasant Church in Walnut, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2PM with Bro. Larry Dollar and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating. Bo was born November 17, 1954 in Tippah County to the late Hubert and Voler Jane Woods Bates. He attended the Walnut public school district in Tippah County and was a roofer for many years before his retirement. A Christian and member Mt. Pleasant Church, Bo will be remembered as a loving husband who enjoyed pony pulling, horse logging, joking and cutting up with others. A simple, humble man with a heart of gold, Bo loved helping others and spending time with his "Little Buddy" Manning Britt. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19,2022 from 5PM until 8PM and Wednesday April 20,2022 until time of service at Mt. Pleasant Church in Walnut. In addition to his wife Gayla Ann Glover, he is survived by four brothers, Phillip Bates (Mary), Frank Bates, William Bates and Billy Bates (Deborah) of Walnut and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by three sisters Dorothy Kirkman, Nancy Bates, Francis Bates, one brother Daniel "Bud" Bates and one nephew Michael Bates. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bates Family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
