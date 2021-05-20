Edna M. Starks Batie age 70, passed away April 30, 2021 in Toledo , OH. She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Charles Batie, Desiree Batie, Daryl (Chelle) Batie and Cheryl Batie all of Toledo, OH. Eight grandchildren, five sister; Joan Alexander, Bobbie Rutherford, Evon Cox Graham all of Ripley, MS, Betty Hatch of Ripley, MS and Mary Holland of Detroit, MI. Two brothers: Troy (Bessie) Starks and Wylie (Freedia) Starks all of Ripley, MS. Visitation Friday, May, 21, 2021 from 12pm to 5pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 , 11 am, at Flatwood Grove Church in Blue Mountain, MS. Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to service at Flatwood Grove Church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com

