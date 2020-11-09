Minnie Lou Batie, 72, passed away Saturday, November 07, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Atkins Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain. at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.