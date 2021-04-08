Marilyn Baty, 53, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her residence in Belmont. She was a home maker who and enjoyed gardening, working with her flowers, traveling, and going to the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery in Mantachie. Survivors include one son, Nathan McCarley of Red Bay, AL; one daughter, Kayla Baty Hood (William) of Fulton; one brother, Marty Smith of Jackson, MS; two sisters, Melissa Cox of Fulton and Wanda Smith of Columbus, MS; three grand- daughters, Marie Hood, Gabriella Hood, and Anna Hood; a special friend, Jerry Higgins of Belmont; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Henry Baty; one brother, Andrew Pickle; her mother, Deloris Towery Smith; and her grandmother, Dorothy Towery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
