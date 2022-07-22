Christine Ann Cobb Baughman, mostly known as Chris, died Thursday morning, July 21, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. Chris was born on Dec. 15, l950 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Rudy Earl Cobb and Rose Niece Cobb. She attended public schools there and relocated to Mississippi over 30 years ago. She was a seamstress in the garment industry. On June 9, 2001, Chris married Stanley Baughman of Plantersville. An active and adventurous lady, Chris enjoyed bingo, listening to Gospel music especially the Gaither's, researching her ancestry, arts and crafts and cooking when she was in the "mood". Chris was loved by her family and many friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, July 25, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with a graveside service to follow immediately in Ingomar Cemetery in Union County. Visitation will be from 3 PM-5PM Sunday (7/24/2022) and one hour prior to the service on Monday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Chris is survived by her husband, Stan Baughman of Plantersville; her daughter, Penny Fairchild of Centralia, Illinois and stepdaughter Tabitha Smith (Stuart) of Guntown; herstepson, Curtis Ellis of Tupelo; her sisters, Aleta Cobb Whitford (Elvin) and Tracy Cobb Casey (David) all of Greenville, Illinois; her brothers, Lewis Cobb (Nola) of Patoka, Illinios, and Kim Cobb (Fran); 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Rose Cobb, a sister, Brenda and her mother and father in law, Buddy and Josephine Baughman.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.