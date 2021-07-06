James Lee Baughman, 92, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born February 18, 1929 in Ingomar, MS to Prentiss Dean Baughman and Katie Frances Baughman. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by sister, Verna Blissard and a host of nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ovedra Anderson, Lillie Mae Reenea, and Sadie Wages; brother, Buddy Alvis Baughman and Henry Elvis Baughman.

