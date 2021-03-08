Johnny "Joe" Elvis Baughman died Saturday, March 6, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 22 at the age of 69. Joe, as his family and friends adoringly called him, was born June 17, 1951 in Pontotoc to Henry Elvis Baughman and Sarah Adaline Williams Baughman. In his younger years, he was a handyman of sorts but after his health rendered him unable, he began to "tinker" fixing up lawn mowers and air conditioners. He loved his family dearly and especially adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When an opportunity presented itself, Joe would always go mudding- whether the vehicle was equipped to handle off-roading or not. Joe was a dependable and friendly man who never met a stranger and enjoyed making lasting friendships. He is survived by his three children, Brad Baughman and his fiancé, Betsy Craig of Tupelo, Leslie Hammock and her husband, Wade of Mooreville and Wendy Jackson and her husband Jeff of Saltillo; 11 grandchildren, Sean Baughman, Chance Baughman both of Baldwyn, Skyler Baughman of Tupelo, Chelsea Glissen and her husband, Shawn of Dorsey, Ashley Franklin, Allison Paige Smitherman of both of Mooreville, Jonathan Johnson of Mantachie, Joshua Jackson, Megan Jackson, Noah Jackson all of Tupelo, and Jessica Harville and her husband, Tyler of Mooreville; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Brigman and her husband, Mike of Baldwyn and Tina Moody and her husband, Chris of Pontotoc; sister-in-law, Tammy Baughman; and four nephews, Billy Baughman, Blake Moody and his wife, Haley, James Brigman and Jason Brigman. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Baughman; parents, Henry and Sarah Baughman; brother, Dewayne Alan Baughman; and his niece, Halee Moody. Services honoring Joe's life will be held at Tupelo Church of God, 1813 Briar Ridge Rd, Tupelo, Mississippi, 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
