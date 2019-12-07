Geneva Marian Grissom Baxter, age 81, passed away Friday December 6,2019 at the North MS Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a past employee of Abbott Labs in Waukegan, IL. After moving back to Baldwyn she opened Mari-Mac fabric shop in Baldwyn and in later years she worked for NMMC Admin. Services. She enjoyed cooking and painting and spending time with her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday at 4:00 p.m at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Genny Pearson of Baldwyn; sons, Jimmy "Rawdy" Baxter (Becky) of Tupelo and John Baxter of Baldwyn; sister, Genelle Mink of Memphis; grandchildren, Bo Baxter (Lane), Ben Baxter (Jenni), Brent Baxter (Kayla), Drew Pearson and Emma Pearson; (7) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Geneva Rutherford Grissom and one brother, Joe Grissom. Pallbearers will be Bo Baxter, Brent Baxter, Blake Lytal, Rusty Rutherford, Mitch Caver and Steve Collins. Her "Ladies 2" Sunday School class at First Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
