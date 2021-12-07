Ygondine Taylor Baygents, 88, of Jumpertown, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 19, 1933, to George Willis and Ruby Taylor. She was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She was a school teacher for 20+ years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and arts and crafts. A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2021 at Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Bro. J.B. Burns officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Service are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by two sons, James Robert Baygents and Willis H. "Bill" Baygents both of Jumpertown. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Baygents and her parents. Visitation will be 2-5pm Wednesday, November 8, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home and 10 am until service time on Thursday at Spring Hill United Methodist Church. Memorial may be made to Spring Hill Cemetery Fund, 613 Hubbard Branch Rd, Iuka, MS 38852. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
