Markis L. Baylis, age 80, formerly of Ripley, MS passed away April 10, 2022, in Columbia, MO at Boone County Hospital. Markis began his career as a scrub technician at Boone Hospital and was instrumental in implementing the Ambulance Services for the University of Missouri Hospital. In 1970, the became the first Physicians' Assistant at the Columbia Orthopedic Group and was there for over 40 years. He was the son of the late Barnie and Wilda Baylis. Markis is survived by his wife, Marilyn, two children Brant Baylis and Neisha Baylis, two brothers Griffin (Dimple) Baylis of Anahem, CA and Buford (Maggie) Baylis, of Ripley, MS, five sisters, Marlene Williams, of Lilburn, GA, Joyce Cox of Columbia, MO, Fern Ann (Jay) Leake of Madison, TN, Barbara Baylis and Beverly Baylis both of Ripley, MS. Markis was proceeded in death by two sisters, Gwendolyn Colom and Delores Cummings, and one brother Will Royce Baylis.
