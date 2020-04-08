Frances Bayolo

Mother Frances Boyd Bayolo was born May 3, 1946 to the late Luther Bryson and Lizzie Vee Carroll Boyd in Blue Mountain, MS. She departed this life on April 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was a graduate of Line Street Consolidated High School in Ripley, MS. She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age, joining the Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ. She served as a choir member and a member of the Mother's Board were she remained until her death. She leaves to cherish her memory; her devoted husband Jorge Bayolo, five children; Rachel (Shafers) Crum, Raquel (Josh) Jones, Rosalind Prather, Clinton (Samantha) Thomas and Rebekah (Brandon) Riddle. Fifteen grandchildren, five sisters; Lizzie Strong, Dorothy Mejia, Geanette Robinson, Linda Rutherford and Tina Rogan, five brothers; Luther Boyd, Phillip Boyd, Walter Boyd, William Boyd and Wiley Carroll. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church members who loved her very much. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

