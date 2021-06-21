Kevin Jerome Bays, 70, resident of Myrtle, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Bays was born February 12, 1951 in Cortland, New York, the son of the late Robert and Frances Becker Bays. He was a 1969 graduate of Cortland High School and continued his education at Canton University. A Christian, Mr. Bays attended Ingomar Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and socializing with family and friends. A loving father, grandfather and friend, he will be greatly missed. Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Bays and a special cousin, Fred Gibson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet Elizabeth "Beth" Bays. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com
