Rebecca "Becky" Beam, 56, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 3, 1965 to the late Billy Holloway and Betty Roberts Graham in Illinois. She was a member of United Church of God. Becky enjoyed making flower arrangements, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Beam officiating. Burial will be in Turon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday February 2 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her mother; Betty (Billy) Graham, daughter; Holli Hale of Tremont, son; Blake (Jenai) Carpenter of Fresno, CA, daughter; Britney Carter of Amory, grandchildren; Quinn, Devin, Gabby, Alex "Sunni", and Dominic, and 2 brothes; John (Robin) Holloway of LA, and Phillip Holloway of Tremont. She was preceded in death by her father; Billy Holloway, brother; Mike Holloway, and a sister; Deana Holloway. Pallbearers will be Blake Carpenter, Alex "Sunni", John Holloway, Phillip Holloway, and Dustin George. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
