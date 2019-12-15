Eleanor "Red" Beam, 85, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born September 7, 1934 to the late Wayne Clark and the late Esther Ralph Clark. She worked at Blue Bell for many years before her retirement. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved going to watch traveling baseball and ICC basketball.. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Adams, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters; Linda Campbell, Linda (Steve) Motichek, Shirley (Doug) Timms, Bonnie (Allan) Harville, son; Danny Beam, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and a brother; Arthur Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband; Wilbert Teamon Beam, her parents, 2 sister, 4 brothers, and 2 sons in law, Jackie Campbell, and Curtiss Aldridge, and a grandson; Eric Aldridge. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
