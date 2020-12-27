James Ralph Beam, 83, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Charleston Place in Fulton. He was born February 24, 1937 to the late Odis Valentine Beam and the late Lois Graham Beam in the Fairview Community. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to music, watching Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his church family. Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday December 28, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Dr. Don Baggett officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his sister; Betty Beam of Fulton, sister in law, Ruby Johnson Beam of Smithville, and many nieces, nephews, and great niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Odis and Lois Beam, 2 brothers; W.C. Beam, and Jimmy Glenn Beam, and a sister in law, Donna Beam. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
