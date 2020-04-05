Richard Allen Beam, 77, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. He was born June 8, 1942 to the late Ivy Beam and the late Retha Adams Beam in Rome, GA. He retired from B&M Paving after 40 years of service. He enjoyed working on old cars, keeping his yard up and spending time with his family and friends. Private graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Richard is survived by his wife; Julia Lynn Beam of Fulton, daughter; Laurie (Robert) Humphres of Fulton, sons, Mark (Stefanie) Beam, of Germany, Richard Beam, Jr. of Fulton, Darryl (Debbie) Stephens of Nettleton, and Gary Stephens of Fulton, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daugter; Lisa LaSard, and a brother, Eugene Beam. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
