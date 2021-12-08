Christeen Bean was born on December 1, 1946 to the late Jim and Leona Pinson Gordon in Pontotoc, MS. She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was a member of West County Line Church in Houlka, MS, where she served as a stewardess. She obtained her education from Pontotoc High School and M.I. College in Holly Springs, MS. Christeen later met and married the love of her life, Joe Bean, and to this union three children were born. She was employed with Collums Furniture Manufacturing Company in Houlka, MS. She enjoyed sewing, spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with her loved ones. Christeen leaves to cherish her memory; her loving husband Joe Bean; three daughters: Deborah Campbell (Silas), Patricia Bean, and Geneva Hobson; four grandchildren: Levert Hobson, Lamar Hobson, Tori Campbell, and Chasity Campbell; two brothers: Mac Gordon and Connel Gordon (Celia); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation walk through will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks are required. Graveside service will be Friday, December 10, 2021, at 12:00 PM at East County Line Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
