Christeen Hankins Bean, 90, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born October 13, 1930, in Itawamba County to John Clarence and Winnie York Hankins. She graduated with an associate's degree from Itawamba Community College, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi. She taught home economics in Risco, Missouri, before moving to Bloomfield, Missouri, where she worked as the county home economist with the University of Missouri. She later taught home economics in Tennessee and Killen, Alabama. She was the first Head Start director for Lift, Inc., and served as director of the Lee County Child Care program. She was the department head of the child development program at Itawamba Community College for 16 years. She was a member of the Mantachie First Baptist Church, where she taught youth life for several years. She was a member of MACUS (Mississippi Association of Children Under Six). Most of her life was spent working with children, which she loved very much. She loved Jesus, family, grandchildren, and friends.. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, at the Mantachie Cemetery with Dr. John Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one son, Stephen Wallace (Debbie) of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Doug Wallace (Jennifer), Ben Wallace (Kelli), and Ethan Wallace; and five great-grandchildren, Drew, Jack, James, Kip, and Sadie Grace. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James W. Wallace and Gale Wood Bean; her parents; and one sister, Hazel Hankins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church or to the Mantachie Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Christeen's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
