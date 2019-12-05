HOUSTON -- Contrel Bean, 21, passed away Sunday, December 01, 2019, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, Dec 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Dumas Chapel U.M. Church. Visitation will be on 1 hour prior to service at Dumas Chapel U.M. Church. Burial will follow at Piney Jordan.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.