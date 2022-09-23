DeWitt Bean, age 84, of Iuka, MS, passed away on September 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 23, 1938 to the late Wiley Holder and Mae Loden Bean of Dorsey, MS. He was the youngest of ten children. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1957 and Mississippi State University in 1961. DeWitt met his wife, Ida Ann Lewis, while at MS State, and they married in 1962. He moved to Iuka where he owned and operated the Western Auto Store until the early 70's. He worked several jobs, including social work and mental health services, and spent the last 20+ years as the school attendance officer. DeWitt's favorite job after retirement was working in the family orchard, watching his pine trees grow, and enjoying wildlife in the front yard. He loved his church and Sunday School class at Iuka Baptist Church where he attended as long as he was able. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ida Ann Bean; daughter, Dee Anna Bean; son, Daniel "Danny" Bean; two granddaughters, Danielle Bean and Elizabeth Bean; one sister, Eula Anderson; sister-in-law, Anne Bean; and many nieces and nephews. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Services will be held on Saturday, September 24th in the chapel at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka, MS, with visitation starting at 11:00am and services at 1:00pm. Reverend JB Burns and Dr. Johnny Hancock will be officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Iuka. Serving as pallbearers, Kevin Anderson, Lance Bean, Junior Estes, John Evans, Barney Hudson, and Billy McKissick. Honorary pallbearers, Kaylan Anderson, Craig Bean, Eddie Bean, Jeff Lewis, Joel Lewis, Gene Loden, Reggie Moore, Franklin Plemmons, Martin Sheffield, Itawamba Ag High School Class of 1957, and the Men's Sunday School class of IBC. The family expresses sincere thanks for prayers, visits, food and expressions of love from family, friends, caretakers and especially North MS Hospice services. Memorials in his honor can be made to Iuka Baptist Church, The Gideons, or The Alzheimer's Foundation. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
