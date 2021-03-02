Eulanda Lynn Baxter Bean (64) stepped into the presence of God at 11:40 pm Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born March 8, 1956 to the late Huie and Mildred Baxter. Lynn was a fun loving, generous soul that was loved by her family. Services are 3 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Lynn is survived by her proudest accomplishments: Jason "Jake" Baxter (Kristy) and Tiffany Bean (Jon). She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she loved more than life: Braden Baxter, Jalyn Bean, Mylee Baxter and Sadie Baxter; her sisters, Elaine Palmer and Donna Gilmore (Donnie); her niece that was more like a sister, Sonya McCarley (Tommy) and a host of other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Cockrell. Pallbearers are; Tommy McCarley, Donnie Gilmore, Jon Dunlap, Gaston Griffin, Andrew McCarley, Stuart Cockrell and Rusty Palmer. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.