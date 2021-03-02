Eulanda Lynn Baxter Bean (64) stepped into the presence of God at 11:40 pm Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born March 8, 1956 to the late Huie and Mildred Baxter. Lynn was a fun loving, generous soul that was loved by her family. Services are 3 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Lynn is survived by her proudest accomplishments: Jason "Jake" Baxter (Kristy) and Tiffany Bean (Jon). She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she loved more than life: Braden Baxter, Jalyn Bean, Mylee Baxter and Sadie Baxter; her sisters, Elaine Palmer and Donna Gilmore (Donnie); her niece that was more like a sister, Sonya McCarley (Tommy) and a host of other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Cockrell. Pallbearers are; Tommy McCarley, Donnie Gilmore, Jon Dunlap, Gaston Griffin, Andrew McCarley, Stuart Cockrell and Rusty Palmer. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
