Mattie Mae Bean was born in Houlka, MS on November 20, 1925 to the loving parents of the late Mr. George Washington Hobson and the late Mrs. Mittie Annie Bell Gates Hobson. At an early age, she professed her faith and hope in Christ and united with Second Baptist Church, Houlka, MS. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, walking, cooking, watching her favorite television shows, and creating arts and crafts. Mattie attended Chickasaw County Schools in Houston, MS. She was employed with the Pontotoc City School District at D. T. Cox Elementary School as a cafeteria worker for over thirty years. She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Elzie Bean and to this union they had three sons and two daughters. Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Elzie Bean and one daughter Miss Elaine Bean; Parents, the late Mr. George Washington Hobson and the late Mrs. Mittie Annie Bell Gates Hobson; three sons, Mr. Dennis Bean, Mr. Dary Bean and Mr. Jerome Bean; four sisters, Ms. Polly Hobson, Ms. Ida Hobson, Mrs. Nancy Hobson Eubanks and Ms. Louise Hobson; three brothers, Mr. Son Hobson, Mr. Louis Hobson and Mr. Jimmy Hobson; three uncles, Mr. Sammie Pulliam, Mr. Willie Pulliam and Mr. Bennie Pulliam. On August 27, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS after a brief illness, the Lord sweetly released her from this life and gave her a peaceful rest in His arms. To lovingly remember and to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Linda Mae Bean of Pontotoc, MS; seven grandsons, Jerome Bean, Jr., Atlanta, GA; Derrick Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Michael Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Rodney Mason, Pontotoc, MS; James Mason, Tupelo, MS; Kirk Mason, Pontotoc, MS; Neal Bean, Pontotoc, MS; four granddaughters, Nicole (Curterra) Heard, Atlanta, GA; Iris Clay, Tupelo, MS; Tonya Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Benita Clay, Shannon, MS; 15 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation walk through will be Friday, September 3, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Masks are required. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Viewing available one hour before service. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
