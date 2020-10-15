HOUSTON, MS -- Nellie (Peggy) Bean, 70, passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020, at her residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 17 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with all safety policies implemented.. Visitation will be on Friday October 16, 2020 from 5-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.