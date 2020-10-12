Bean, Sarah

Sarah Frances Caveness Bean, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 2, 2020. She was born an only child to her loving and doting parents, Adrian and Lena Caveness on September 24, 1932, in Tishomingo County, Mississippi. She married the love of her life, A.T. Bean, on September 10, 1949, who proceeded her in death in 2001.
Sarah was a woman of strong faith and lived her life as a virtuous Proverbs 31 woman. She was faithful, truthful, and believed in the power of prayer. She took care of her household and taught her children well. Her husband, children, and grandchildren looked up to her and admired her. The Bean family became devoted members of Graceland Baptist Church in 1956. She enjoyed Sunday morning worship, and she cherished her time teaching second grade Sunday school.
Sarah’s heart seemed most full when surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the kitchen table sharing a meal, followed by a mean game of marbles or any card game. Grandmother, as her grandchildren lovingly called her, never missed a celebration, graduation, shower, recital, or sporting event, even if it if meant traveling to see one of her “grands” on stage for only 10 seconds!
Sarah had a strong creative gene and enjoyed painting, and she had a fabulous sense of style and was dressed to the nines. She loved accessories, shoes, and purses and proudly passed this trait on to her daughters and granddaughters. She was crafty and skilled in sewing anything from curtains to prom dresses to doll clothes. She also valued the art of a handwritten letter. Sarah loved her Bible, Westerns, Snickers, Fantas, road trips, shopping, checking her mailbox, and holidays. Her favorite verse was John 14:1-3.
Sarah’s children and grandchildren were her finest accomplishment in life. She loved her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law well and treated them like they were her own. Sarah leaves behind 4 children Deborah Bean Campbell (Robert), Michael E. Bean (Charlie), Libby Bean Burdick (Anthony), Holly Bean Claypool (Mike), 10 grandchildren {Andrea Bean (Kurt Clemence), Brad Bean, Candace Bean Guardado (Jimmy), Katherine Campbell Simmons (Donnie), Lee Campbell Sandberg (Zach), Ian Burdick, Peyton Burdick, William Claypool, Andrew Claypool, and Sarah Grace Claypool}, 7 great-grandchildren (Ireland Fowinkle, Marley Guardado, Javonni Guardado, Connell Simmons, Lena Simmons, Zoe Sandberg, and Wills Sandberg), 3 step-granddaughters and 17 step-great grandchildren.
Sarah’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the tender and loving care that she received at The Memphis Jewish Home during the end of her life. They ensured that she was well dressed each day with her required jewelry and lipstick. Just as Sarah treated everyone she met with dignity and respect, those at The Memphis Jewish Home did the same for her.
Services and visitation were held at her church, Gracewood Baptist, in Southaven, MS on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Memorials may be sent to her church or The Memphis Jewish Home 36 Bazeberry Rd. Cordova, TN 38018
