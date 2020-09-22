LAMAR, MS -- Willie Earl Bean Sr, 67, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday September 26, 2020 Private Graveside at Foundation of Life Church Cemetery 905 Jeffries City Road Lamar, MS . Visitation will be on Friday September 25, 2020 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Foundation of Life Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.