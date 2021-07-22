Lois Beane was born November 23, 1943 to the late Jake Perry, Sr. and Mary Perry. She departed this life on Wednesday July 21, 2021. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. Her home was always the center of family gatherings, and she was the anchor. She was always willing to give her last to anyone in need. She faithfully watched soap operas, game shows and Lifetime movies with a cup of coffee and something sweet. She was truly a joy to be around and will forever be missed. Lois is preceded in death by her parents Jake Perry, Sr. and Mary Perry, four sisters: Shirley, Linda, Louise, Elizabeth, and 6 brothers: James, Thomas, Jake Jr., George, Luscius, and Willie C, and 2 grandchildren: Kametrice and Christopher Usher. She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Robert Beane, Brenda Perry, Gayle Usher, and Theresa Beane, one sister: Fannie McMannus of Kansas City, Missouri, one sister-in-law: Fannie Mae Cleveland, seven grandchildren: Shawanna Perry, Tawanna Perry, Rasheeda Moore, Regis Moore, Shay Perry, Shynika Perry and Nideria Vaughn, along with 12 great-grandchildren. There are also numerous family members and close friends whom she shared many memories with. Visitation will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Payton Mortuary in Pontotoc, MS. Masks are required. There will be no funeral or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
