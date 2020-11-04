James Henry Beard, 91, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home in Byhalia .Graveside . Services will be on Saturday November 7, 2020 11:00 at Mt Moriah Church Cemetery 3193 Marianna Rd Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

