Larry W. Beard, Jr, 53, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. Larry Jr. was the first son born on February 15, 1967 to Larry W. Beard, Sr (deceased) and Georgia E. Beard in Memphis, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Adrienne Lynette Beard, a son Donte' Beard, and a daughter Aaliyah Beard all of Belden, MS, his mother Georgia E. Beard of Memphis, TN, a brother Adrian Beard of Memphis, TN, and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.