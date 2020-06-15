Larry W. Beard, Jr, 53, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. Larry Jr. was the first son born on February 15, 1967 to Larry W. Beard, Sr (deceased) and Georgia E. Beard in Memphis, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Adrienne Lynette Beard, a son Donte' Beard, and a daughter Aaliyah Beard all of Belden, MS, his mother Georgia E. Beard of Memphis, TN, a brother Adrian Beard of Memphis, TN, and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

