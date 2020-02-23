Lloyd E. Beard, 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born May 29, 1935, to Olen Clyde and Mary Alice Beard. He was a Lifelong member of Booneville Church of Christ, and the Booneville Lion's Club for 40+ years. He worked for Brown Shoe Company for 28 years before retiring as Plant Superintendent. He enjoyed studying the Bible, Guyana mission work, jail ministry, raising and training bird dogs and woodworking. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Booneville Church of Christ with Minister Jim Estes, Minister Greg Pollock and Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Beard; two sons, Greg (Miriam) Beard and Ricky (Martha) Beard; one daughter, Kim (Stan) Smitherman; two brothers, J.T. (Linda) Beard and Darrell Lee (Debbie) Beard; two sisters, Joyce (Johnny) Duncan and Sharon Kay Jackson; seven grandchildren, John Fielding Smitherman, Kiri Lee Parson, Mollie Ruth Cornelius, Hannah Grace Beard, Everly Bumpas, Lauren Elizabeth Beard, and Emily Nicole Beard; and six great-grandchildren, Ross Parson, Hayes Parson, John Henry Cornelius, Ruth Ann Cornelius, Nathan Smitherman and Tucker Smitherman. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Beard, Olen Duane Beard, and Dale Beard; one sister-in-law, Becky Beard; and one brother-in-law, Olen Ray Huddleston. Honorary pallbearers are the members of The Booneville Loin's Club. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The body will lie-in-state Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral at the church building. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

