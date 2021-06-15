Lucy Beard, 60, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday June 17, 2021 2:00p.m. at Orwood Cemetery Taylor, MS .Serenity Daniel of Water Valley is in charge of services.

