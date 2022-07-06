Robert Mitchell Beard, 65, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born June 15, 1957 in Washington D.C. to the late Otto Beard and the late Sula Ables Rhyne Beard. He was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was an active member of the American Legion. He was active in the Marine Corp League and the D.A.V. He spent a lot of time at Spring Street Cigars and enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law Rocky Bennett. He was in sales for many years. He loved telling others about Jesus. Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday July 8, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Cochran, Bro. Billy Burleson, and Gary Beard presiding. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 Friday, July 8. Burial will be at New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Kay Beard of Tupelo; daughter, Mollie Kay Beard of Mantachie; daughter, Shannan Isaacson of IL; sisters: Betty Peugh, Regina (Rocky) Bennett; brothers: Gary (Levita) Beard, David (Teresa) Beard. Pallbearers will be Jeff Bennett, Jesse Bennett, Rocky Bennett, Leon Embrey, Derek Sheffield Honorary Pallbearers are the Spring Street Cigar members. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
