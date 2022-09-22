Teresa Diane Beard, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home. She was born April 16, 1966 to Ronnie Gene Lee and the late Betty Carpenter Jarvis in Kenosha, WI. She worked at Golden Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Fulton.She was a loving wife who loved her daughter and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed family dinners and gatherings. Teresa loved caring for her chickens and peacocks. Her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday September 25, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday September 24 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; David Beard of Golden, father; Ronnie Gene Lee of MI, daughter; Brandy Nedweski of Fulton, step daughter; Michelle Grey of Memphis, TN, step son; Mathew Beard of SC, grandsons; Kollin Nichols, and Josua Nichols, 6 step grandsons, and 1 step granddaughter, brothers; Doyle Lee and Lonnie Lee, both of Tupelo, sisters; Ronda (Ricky) Davis of Ecru, Michelle Renee Lee of Ridgeland, and Regina Jarvis, 5 nieces, and 14 nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jarvis, and grandparents, Harvey and Bertha Lee. Pallbearers will be Jesse Bennett, Jeff Bennett, Derek Sheffield, J.J. Bennett, Dustin Lee, and Zachary Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Bennett and Gary Beard. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
