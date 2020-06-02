Wayne Beard, 92, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. He was born June 16, 1927 to the late Lester Beard and the late Desta Gregory Beard. He retired from Itawamba Manufacturing after 45+ years of service and was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. Wayne enjoyed fishing, watching football, and served as election commissioner for the 5th district of Itawamba County for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday June 3rd at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his son; Terry (Connie) Beard of Fulton, grandchildren; Brad (Kaysie) Beard of Fulton, and Bridgett (Joe) Cash of Tupelo, great grandchildren; Emmalee Cash, Cayson Beard, Evalynn Cash, and Braley Jo Beard, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Dorothy "Dot" Beard, his parents, 1 sister; Ruvene Senter Adams, and a brother; Bill Beard. The family wants to express their gratitude to the staff at Courtyards Community Living Center for their care and compassion they had for Mr. Beard. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
