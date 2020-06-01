FULTON -- Wayne Beard, 92, passed away Monday, June 01, 2020, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. The complete obituary will be published in Wednedays Daily Journal. .

